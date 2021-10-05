Coffee with a Parsippany Cop to be Held

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, October 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, the Parsippany Police Department will hold another “Coffee with a Cop” event.

This semi-regular get-together event offers local residents an opportunity to chat with the local police force over a multitude of important issues affecting residents and their neighborhoods. It also offers a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of running the police department.

The location for Wednesday’s event is as follows:

Front Patio of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road.

