Township Worker Calls for Safety Reforms Following Incident, Thanks Community for Support

PARSIPPANY — At the Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 5, a Parsippany sanitation worker delivered an emotional and urgent message to township officials and residents, expressing gratitude for overwhelming community support while calling for stronger safety measures to protect municipal employees.

Michael Smith, a lifelong resident who lives on Vail Road and serves in the sanitation department, addressed the community with heartfelt remarks following a serious incident involving a fellow worker, Anthony.

Smith began by thanking residents for their extraordinary response. “The outpouring of support, the donations, the messages, the prayers — it has been overwhelming in the best possible way,” he said, noting that the response reflects the true spirit of Parsippany.

Anthony, described as a dedicated worker who serves the community in a largely unseen but essential role, continues to recover. Smith shared that despite undergoing multiple surgeries, Anthony remains in good spirits and has been surrounded by family, friends, and fellow members of the Department of Public Works and the Mount Tabor Fire Department. In a remarkable sign of progress, Anthony was able to stand less than a week after the accident.

While expressing gratitude, Smith also highlighted growing concerns among sanitation workers about job safety. He explained that the nature of the work—operating 40,000-pound trucks on narrow streets while navigating pedestrians, parked vehicles, and impatient drivers—creates both physical and mental strain.

“Out on the routes, things have changed,” Smith said, noting workers are moving slower, exercising more caution, and increasingly relying on horns to alert drivers attempting unsafe passes.

Smith urged residents to be mindful when encountering sanitation crews, reminding the public that sanitation vehicles were added to New Jersey’s Move Over Law in 2021. He asked drivers to keep a safe distance, avoid following too closely, and exercise patience.

“We’ve had far too many close calls,” he said, emphasizing that simple awareness from drivers can help prevent serious incidents.

The remarks also broadened to address traffic safety concerns throughout Parsippany, particularly along Vail Road. Smith pointed to frequent speeding in the area, noting the presence of multiple schools, apartment complexes, and crossing guard posts along the corridor.

He referenced the January 29, 2026 incident in which crossing guard Denise Rocco was struck while on duty, raising questions about what steps have been taken since to improve safety measures, including signage, crosswalk visibility, and protective equipment.

Smith called for a formal speed study on Vail Road and urged township officials, police, and the Traffic Committee to take a closer look at speeding issues throughout the community.

“In just the past few months, we’ve already seen two township employees’ lives changed forever,” he said. “It’s time to take a serious look at the speeding problem in our town.”

Despite the concerns raised, Smith closed his remarks by reiterating appreciation for the community’s compassion and unity during a difficult time.

“This is what community looks like,” he said.