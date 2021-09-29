Driver In Suspicious Vehicle Will Not Be Charged

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Police Department announced “A man involved in a “suspicious” incident at a Parsippany school bus stop will not be charged. Authorities determined that no criminal offense occurred.

The driver, a male in his 60’s, traveled by a girl who was standing alone at her school bus stop in the Intervale area Tuesday morning. He turned around, stopped near her, called her “pretty” and then left, authorities said. (Click here to read the complete story)

Parsippany Police located the vehicle and the driver Wednesday morning. After questioning the man about the incident and his intent, authorities determined that no crime took place.