Mount Tabor Fire Department Honors Commissioner Jeff Berry for 27 Years of Service

PARSIPPANY — During its March monthly meeting, the Mount Tabor Fire Department proudly recognized Commissioner Jeff Berry for his remarkable 27 years of dedicated service to the Board of Fire Commissioners.

For nearly three decades, Berry has played a vital role in the department’s growth and continued success. His leadership and hands-on approach have contributed to numerous advancements that benefit both department members and the community they serve.

Among his many contributions, Berry has been instrumental in apparatus committees, the construction of the Tarn Drive Firehouse, and enhancements to turnout gear and personal protective equipment. He has also supported expanded training opportunities, including participation in the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), and helped establish impactful programs such as the Annual Incentive Program.

Beyond leadership, Berry remains actively engaged in daily operations, often responding to calls and supporting firefighters in the field—demonstrating a level of commitment that extends far beyond administrative responsibilities.

His dedication, leadership, and unwavering support have left a lasting impact on the Mount Tabor Fire Department and the broader Parsippany community.

The department extends its sincere appreciation to Commissioner Berry for his outstanding service and continued contributions.