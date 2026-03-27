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Mount Tabor Fire Department Honors Commissioner Jeff Berry for 27 Years of Service

Mount Tabor Fire Department officials recognized Commissioner Jeff Berry during their March meeting for 27 years of dedicated service to the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — During its March monthly meeting, the Mount Tabor Fire Department proudly recognized Commissioner Jeff Berry for his remarkable 27 years of dedicated service to the Board of Fire Commissioners.

For nearly three decades, Berry has played a vital role in the department’s growth and continued success. His leadership and hands-on approach have contributed to numerous advancements that benefit both department members and the community they serve.

Among his many contributions, Berry has been instrumental in apparatus committees, the construction of the Tarn Drive Firehouse, and enhancements to turnout gear and personal protective equipment. He has also supported expanded training opportunities, including participation in the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), and helped establish impactful programs such as the Annual Incentive Program.

Beyond leadership, Berry remains actively engaged in daily operations, often responding to calls and supporting firefighters in the field—demonstrating a level of commitment that extends far beyond administrative responsibilities.

His dedication, leadership, and unwavering support have left a lasting impact on the Mount Tabor Fire Department and the broader Parsippany community.

The department extends its sincere appreciation to Commissioner Berry for his outstanding service and continued contributions.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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