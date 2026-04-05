Mountain Lakes Police Arrest Parsippany Woman on Outstanding Warrant

MOUNTAIN LAKES — A Parsippany woman was arrested following a motor vehicle stop conducted by Mountain Lakes Police, authorities said.

On Friday, March 6, 2026, at approximately 7:46 a.m., Patrolman Pierre conducted a traffic stop on Crane Road. During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver, Cynthia Simon, 52, of Parsippany, had an active criminal warrant issued by the Parsippany Police Department in the amount of $1,000.

Simon was taken into custody without incident and subsequently turned over to the Parsippany Police Department.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.