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Mountain Lakes Police Arrest Parsippany Woman on Outstanding Warrant

Mountain Lakes Police
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MOUNTAIN LAKES — A Parsippany woman was arrested following a motor vehicle stop conducted by Mountain Lakes Police, authorities said.

On Friday, March 6, 2026, at approximately 7:46 a.m., Patrolman Pierre conducted a traffic stop on Crane Road. During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver, Cynthia Simon, 52, of Parsippany, had an active criminal warrant issued by the Parsippany Police Department in the amount of $1,000.

Simon was taken into custody without incident and subsequently turned over to the Parsippany Police Department.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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