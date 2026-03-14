Parsippany Police Seek Continued Accreditation from State Chiefs Association

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany–Troy Hills Police Department will undergo an on-site assessment later this month as part of its effort to maintain accreditation through the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP).

The accreditation process verifies that a law enforcement agency meets recognized professional standards and best practices in policing. The assessment reviews policies, procedures, and operations to ensure the department complies with statewide standards designed to promote professionalism, accountability, and effective law enforcement.

The program requires agencies to demonstrate compliance in five major operational areas: administrative functions, personnel operations, operational procedures, investigative practices, and the handling of arrestees and detainees.

As part of the process, members of the public and agency employees are invited to provide comments regarding the department’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards.

Comments can be submitted by calling (973) 263-4285 on Tuesday, March 25, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The call will be received by the assessment team overseeing the review. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and should address the department’s compliance with accreditation standards.

Written comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected].

Residents who wish to provide additional written comments regarding the department’s compliance with accreditation standards may contact Harry J. Delgado, Ed.S., Accreditation Program Director, at [email protected] or send correspondence to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, New Jersey 08053.

For more information about the accreditation assessment, residents may contact Patrolman Daniel Ross at (973) 263-4337.

The accreditation program is designed to strengthen police operations, enhance public confidence, and ensure departments meet the highest professional standards in law enforcement.