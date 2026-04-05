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Parsippany Receives Funding as Statewide Distracted Driving Crackdown Targets April Enforcement

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Motorists in Parsippany should expect increased police presence throughout April as part of a statewide effort to combat distracted driving during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The campaign, known as “Put the Phone Away or Pay,” runs from Tuesday, April 1 through Wednesday, April 30, and includes enhanced enforcement of laws targeting handheld cellphone use and other dangerous driving behaviors. Parsippany-Troy Hills is among the municipalities selected to receive grant funding to support these efforts.

Local law enforcement in Parsippany will receive $7,000 to bolster patrols and crack down on violations such as texting, phone calls, and scrolling while driving. The initiative is funded through the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety and aims to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities linked to driver distraction.

State officials emphasized that distracted driving continues to pose a serious threat. In 2024, 42% of all crashes in New Jersey involved distracted drivers, resulting in 175 deaths and approximately 1,500 serious injuries. Officials say behaviors such as texting take a driver’s eyes, hands, and attention away from the road, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

In addition to cellphone use, other distractions—such as eating, adjusting vehicle controls, or interacting with passengers—are also being targeted during the campaign.

New Jersey law strictly prohibits the use of handheld electronic devices while driving. First-time offenders face fines ranging from $200 to $400, with penalties increasing for repeat violations, including up to $800 in fines, three insurance points, and mandatory court appearances.

The campaign has proven impactful in previous years. During April 2025, law enforcement agencies issued 6,872 citations for cellphone-related violations and 4,337 citations for careless driving.

Parsippany’s participation in this initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to roadway safety and aligns with broader county and statewide enforcement strategies aimed at changing driver behavior and preventing avoidable tragedies.

For more information on traffic safety initiatives, residents can visit njsaferoads.com.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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