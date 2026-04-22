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Parsippany Invites Residents to Annual Arbor Day Celebration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to join Parsippany’s Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Thursday, April 23, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Town Hall, located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

This year’s event marks a special milestone as Parsippany celebrates 50 years as a designated “Tree City USA,” recognizing the township’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability, and preserving the community’s natural beauty.

Mayor Pulkit Desai is encouraging residents to attend the celebration, which will highlight the importance of trees in keeping Parsippany green, healthy, and vibrant for future generations.

As part of the event, seedlings will be distributed to local second-grade students to plant at home, helping to inspire the next generation to care for the environment. Additional free seedlings will also be available for residents to pick up at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, and at the Parsippany Parks Department, 1 Knoll Drive.

The Arbor Day celebration is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

For township officials, the event is both a celebration of Parsippany’s environmental past and a chance to plant for its future.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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