Rise in Morris County Suicides, Hope One provides Resources

MORRIS COUNTY — September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, and President of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association, Mount Olive Police Chief Stephen Beecher report an increase in suicide rates this year in Morris County and remind residents that resources are available.

Suicide rates have continued to rise in the last three years. In 2019, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Section and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to 27 suicides. The statistic rose to 30 suicides in 2020 and the county has already responded to 36 suicides year to date this year.

Sheriff James M. Gannon said, “Suicides are up drastically in comparison to previous years. There’s a lot going on in the world. COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, isolation and hopelessness are affecting people. We have available services to Morris County residents through Hope One. No one should feel alone.”

Hope One travels four times a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s Officer, licensed mental health professional, and a certified peer recovery specialist staff the vehicle. They offer mental health services and help people access services and Narcan training. The stigma-free environment offers conversation and critical support through the Mental Health Association of Essex & Morris. Hope One has provided 61 mental health services this year and 236 to date from April 3, 2017.

To find Hope One locations and times click here.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

