Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Now Hiring Entry-Level Police Officers

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply for the opportunity to serve the community.

Under the leadership of Mayor Pulkit Desai and Police Chief Richard Pantina, the department continues its commitment to public safety while seeking motivated individuals who are interested in beginning a career in law enforcement.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and younger than 35 years old at the time of hiring. Candidates must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license, hold a high school diploma or GED, be a citizen of the United States, and currently reside in Morris County as a New Jersey resident.

The selection process includes a thorough background investigation, an oral interview, and a medical examination, which includes psychological evaluation and drug screening.

Those interested in applying can find additional information and submit their applications through policeapp.com.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Questions regarding the position can be directed to [email protected].

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is committed to equal employment opportunity and strives to recruit a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community it serves.