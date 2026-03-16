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Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Now Hiring Entry-Level Police Officers

Parsippany-Troy Hills Chief of Police Richard Pantina
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply for the opportunity to serve the community.

Under the leadership of Mayor Pulkit Desai and Police Chief Richard Pantina, the department continues its commitment to public safety while seeking motivated individuals who are interested in beginning a career in law enforcement.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and younger than 35 years old at the time of hiring. Candidates must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license, hold a high school diploma or GED, be a citizen of the United States, and currently reside in Morris County as a New Jersey resident.

The selection process includes a thorough background investigation, an oral interview, and a medical examination, which includes psychological evaluation and drug screening.

Those interested in applying can find additional information and submit their applications through policeapp.com.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Questions regarding the position can be directed to [email protected].

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is committed to equal employment opportunity and strives to recruit a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community it serves.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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