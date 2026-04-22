Morris County to Hold Memorial Day Observance

MORRIS COUNTY – Morris County officials will host their annual Memorial Day observance at noon on May 20, honoring local veterans and marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The ceremony will take place on Court Street between the historic Morris County Courthouse and the Administration and Records Building in Morristown. The event is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page.

The program will include the presentation of Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to local veterans. In recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the ceremony will also feature a special commemoration honoring Continental Army soldiers who died at Jockey Hollow.

James Ferguson, a Vietnam veteran and Mountain Lakes resident, will serve as keynote speaker. Ferguson served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966, including time supporting Army and Marine Corps operations in Europe and the Caribbean, and later volunteered as an officer aboard Swift boats patrolling coastal waters and rivers in Vietnam. He later completed his service in the Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant.

Ferguson received several honors for his service, including the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba) and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon.

The Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals are unique to the county and recognize veterans across multiple eras of service, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Each medal features the county seal and includes a ribbon representing the era in which the veteran served, along with a certificate of honor.

Since the program began in 1999, more than 10,000 medals have been presented to veterans or their families.

In addition, the Morris County Office of Planning & Preservation is seeking submissions for its Veterans Compendium project ahead of the 25th anniversary of the start of the War in Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2026. Veterans and their families are invited to submit information about local service members, including names, hometowns, branch of service and additional details.

Submissions can be sent to Jan Williams, cultural and historic resources specialist, at [email protected].