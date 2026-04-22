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Morris County to Hold Memorial Day Observance

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY – Morris County officials will host their annual Memorial Day observance at noon on May 20, honoring local veterans and marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The ceremony will take place on Court Street between the historic Morris County Courthouse and the Administration and Records Building in Morristown. The event is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page.

The program will include the presentation of Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to local veterans. In recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the ceremony will also feature a special commemoration honoring Continental Army soldiers who died at Jockey Hollow.

James Ferguson, a Vietnam veteran and Mountain Lakes resident, will serve as keynote speaker. Ferguson served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966, including time supporting Army and Marine Corps operations in Europe and the Caribbean, and later volunteered as an officer aboard Swift boats patrolling coastal waters and rivers in Vietnam. He later completed his service in the Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant.

Ferguson received several honors for his service, including the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba) and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon.

The Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals are unique to the county and recognize veterans across multiple eras of service, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Each medal features the county seal and includes a ribbon representing the era in which the veteran served, along with a certificate of honor.

Since the program began in 1999, more than 10,000 medals have been presented to veterans or their families.

In addition, the Morris County Office of Planning & Preservation is seeking submissions for its Veterans Compendium project ahead of the 25th anniversary of the start of the War in Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2026. Veterans and their families are invited to submit information about local service members, including names, hometowns, branch of service and additional details.

Submissions can be sent to Jan Williams, cultural and historic resources specialist, at [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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