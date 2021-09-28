Crunch Fitness Holds Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 18, Mayor Michael Soriano, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill was on hand to cut the ribbon celebrating the grand opening of Crunch Fitness.

Crunch Fitness is located at 790 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center.

At Crunch, there are no judgments. No “too much” or “not enough.” No glares of disapproval. Here, we keep open minds. Here, we’re nurturers, seeking only to encourage and empower. We know that when it comes to fitness, there’s no one type, no one reason, and no one way. We’re a diverse community working together to create a culture of fun where there’s room for everyone. We’re here because we’re excited to help you reach your goals, and we know that in our clean, open space complete with real weights, tons of cardio, group fitness classes, world-class personal trainers, and more, you’ll have no trouble doing just that.

For more information click here. To receive a free trial click here.

Related

Comments

Comments