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Arrest Made in Connection with Bank Robbery in Denville

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Denville Township Police Chief Scott Welsch, and Roxbury Police Chief Matthew Holland confirmed Jason H. Perlett, 65, of Hackettstown, has been arrested and charged for an alleged bank robbery that occurred on March 23, 2026, in Denville, New Jersey.
At approximately 3:58 p.m. on March 23, 2026, law enforcement received a report of a bank robbery that occurred at the Bank of America at 125 East Main Street in Denville. Subsequent investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the bank branch, handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed. The suspect exited the bank with approximately $6,000 in U.S. currency. The suspect then entered a nearby vehicle, and fled the area.
The suspect’s vehicle was observed traveling on Route 10 in Roxbury by the New Jersey State Police. Roxbury Police and the NJSP conducted a motor vehicle stop at approximately 5:00 p.m., and took the driver into custody. Items of evidence and alleged proceeds were recovered from the vehicle.
As of March 24, Perlett has been charged with one count of second degree Robbery, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1A(3).
The investigation remains ongoing.
Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Perlett has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings.
Numerous law enforcement agencies participated in this investigation, including the Denville Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations and K9 Units, the Morristown Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the NJSP, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.
A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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