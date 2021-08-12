Madison Resident Accused of Uploading, Distributing Child Porn On Cell Phone

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Acting Chief John Miscia of Madison Borough Police Department, announce the arrest of Nicholas Spagnoletti, 52, of Madison.

Spagnoletti has been charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children for the Distribution of Child Pornography, a crime of the Second Degree; and one count Endangering the Welfare of Children for the Possession of Child Pornography, a crime of the Third Degree.

It is alleged that between April 15, 2021 and August 12, 2021, the defendant utilized his personal cell-phone to upload, possess and distribute images of child pornography. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was first alerted to the upload by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After the defendant’s arrest, he was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance scheduled for August 13, 2021.

Anyone with information relating to this case or any related incident is asked to call Detective Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6245.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Madison Borough Police Department whose efforts contributed to the investigation of the matter.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Related

Comments

Comments