Asish Bhuyan Chosen for Prestigious Adelphi Summer Internship Program

PARSIPPANY — Asish Bhuyan of Lake Hiawatha was selected to participate in this summer’s Adelphi University summer internship Jaggar Community Fellows program. A major in Global Business Management (MBA program), Bhuyan worked at the Center for Youth Dialogue.

The Jaggar Community Fellows Program, designed for continuing students, helps provide experience working for a nonprofit organization during the summer. Students in all fields of study are eligible to apply.

From June through August, fellows devote 30 hours a week for 10 weeks to a nonprofit organization to which they are assigned. For more than a decade, the program has been providing students with paid internships. See more about Adelphi’s distinctive Jaggar Community Fellows program.

