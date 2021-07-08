Aarin Feliz Earns Master of Education from Springfield College

PARSIPPANY — Aarin Feliz of Lake Hiawatha has earned a Master of Education degree in Counseling from Springfield College for studies completed in 2021. Aaron is a graduate of Parsippany High School, Class of 2015.

Springfield College concluded its 2021 Commencement Weekend ceremonies with eight separate in-person ceremonies at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus, four on Saturday, May 15, and four on Sunday, May 16.

“To the Class of 2021, I congratulate you and I thank you, you have made us proud in more ways than we can count,” said Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper. “Please remember to stay connected to us and to each other. Through the Springfield College network, great things can be accomplished. And remember to come back and visit us. You will always have a home here. All the best as you continue your journeys.”

Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.

