Parsippany High School Alumni to Compete For Miss New Jersey USA 2021

PARSIPPANY — Alexyss Panfile, 24, will compete for the title of MISS NEW JERSEY TEEN USA 2021 from July 30 to August 1, 2021, at The Hilton Parsippany Hotel. Miss Panfile is an alumni of Parsippany High School’s graduating class of 2015. She received her bachelor’s in Communication and Media Arts from Montclair State University in 2019.

Her sponsors for the pageant are Sal’s Tire and Auto Center of Kinnelon and Hot Bagels Abroad Deli of Hackettstown.

The Miss New Jersey USA® and Miss New Jersey Teen USA® pageants are the Official Preliminaries to the Miss USA® | Miss Teen USA® pageants. The contestant chosen as Miss New Jersey USA 2021 will go on to represent the state of New Jersey in the 2021 MISS USA® pageant.

