Dead on a stairway: Authorities Seek Public Help Solving Morristown Train Station Incident

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo, and Morristown Police Department Acting Chief Darnell Richardson announce an investigation into a deceased male found in Morristown.

At approximately 12:29 a.m. on March 29, 2021, law enforcement received information regarding a deceased male in the area of the Morristown Train Station, Morris Street, Morristown, New Jersey. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the male’s body was located on a stairway at the train station. An autopsy was performed by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and manner of death are pending. The identity of the individual will not be released at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Morristown train station platforms remain open for normal operations. Members of the Morristown Police Department, New Jersey Transit Police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are participating in the investigation. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Comments

Comments