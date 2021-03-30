Rotary District 7475 Declares Itself Stigma-Free

MORRIS COUNTY — The Rotary Clubs in our area have declared the organization to be stigma-free as of March 24, 2021. The goal is to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders through education and creating awareness.

Stigma is the primary barrier to those with mental health and substance use disorders to seek help. By working within the mission of Rotary District 7475, which includes Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties, the objective is to create working relationships with the communities and counties that it serves. They hope to help people overcome their resistance to seeking help by eliminating the stigma that often makes them feel overwhelmed.

To learn more about the Rotary Stigma-Free initiative, please contact District Governor Ann Walko at edudoc98@aol.com or (908) 410-7251.

