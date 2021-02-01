Onyx with the Cutest Little Grumpy Face wants a Furever Home

MORRIS COUNTY — Introducing Onyx, a 3.5-year-old Puggle with the cutest little grumpy face!!

Don’t let his face fool you though, Onyx is a happy-go-lucky pup who loves to do just about everything! Time for a walk? Onyx is ready. Time for a snuggle? Onyx is ready. Looking for a hiking buddy? Onyx is ready!

Onyx came to us because his family was moving and did not want to take him. Now, he’s ready to find his forever family! Onyx’s ideal home is one with a fenced-in yard where he can play with an active family who likes to take walks and go out and about. While he does love a good cuddle, he is no couch potato!

Onyx is good with other dogs and children 6+. We are unsure how he’d be with cats. Onyx is potty trained and super friendly.

If you’re looking for a new cutie to brighten up to your life, apply to adopt Onyx!

