Morris County Homeless Shelters Received over $2,000,000 in HUD Assistance Programs

MORRIS COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $2.5 billion to renew support to thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation. HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) grants will provide critically needed support to 6,597 local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Morris County homeless shelters received over $2,000,000.

In New Jersey, HUD renewed its funding to 218 Continuums of Cares across the state. Homeless services providers received $52,486,276 to assist homeless individuals and families, and all New Jerseyans at risk of becoming homeless. COVID-19 presented new challenges to these grantees, and HUD aims to assist them in keeping our communities safe.

Due to the pandemic, the funding announced renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide funding without diverting the attention of communities from the vital work of preventing, preparing for, and responding to the pandemic,” said James Arthur Jemison, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development.

“HUD’s grantees that provide homelessness prevention and services are the frontline of day-to-day housing challenges, and HUD is committed to streamlining their funding process during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Justin Scheid, HUD Newark Field Office Director. “Continuums of Care in the State are invaluable resources for those in need, and they are committed to keeping our communities safe.”

HUD’s Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

The organizations in Morris County receiving from this grant are as follows:

Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Step Off the Street Outreach $42,633 Homeless Solutions, Inc. Transitional Housing Program $127,390 Jersey Battered Women’s Service, Inc. Transitional Living Program $156,321 NJ DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS 3AK,3AN, & 3AP CoC Renewal 2019 $306,990 Family Promise of Morris County Morris Leasing 2018 Renewal $61,989 New Jersey AIDS Services 2019 renewal PSH-1 $109,322 Family Promise of Morris County Keys to Housing Consolidated Program $347,543 First Call for Help dba NJ 211 Partnership No Wrong Door $51,020 New Jersey AIDS Services 2019 renewal PSH – 2 $97,623 First Call for Help dba NJ 211 Partnership No Wrong Door 2 $59,616 Jersey Battered Women’s Service, Inc. Rapid Re-Housing for Victims of Domestic Violence $176,286 Homeless Solutions, Inc. Permanent Supportive Housing for Safe Haven $217,791 New Jersey AIDS Services 2019 new – Youth Rapid Rehousing $111,488 Homeless Solutions, Inc. Permanent Supportive Housing at Ruth Davis Drive Women’s Campus $171,764 $2,037,776

