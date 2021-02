Montclair State University Congratulates Fall 2020 Dean’s List

MORRIS COUNTY — Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students residing in our readership area are:

Robert Manlapig of Parsippany

Fred Nagle of Morris Plains

Jewel Rankel of Morris Plains

Caroline Walz of Mount Tabor

Mike Ezpeleta of Lake Hiawatha

Dirgh Patel of Parsippany

Kathrina Ramirez of Parsippany

Gabrielle Barrese of Morris Plains

Bridget Murphy of Florham Park

Donato Casolaro of East Hanover

Natalie Koeber of Mountain Lakes

Brenna Gawley of Boonton

Roqaya Wafa of Parsippany

Jenna Kalynovych of Cedar Knolls

Courtney Calabrese of Parsippany

Alex Angulo of Parsippany

Abigail Fletcher of East Hanover

Kenny Slaman of Lake Hiawatha

Houda Sabeh of East Hanover

Sharanam Shah of Morris Plains

Farah Sheira of Lake Hiawatha

Lucia Lucarella of East Hanover

Disha Patel of Parsippany

Meaghan Debenedette of Parsippany

Jamie Bazaral of Parsippany

Ruby Murad of Madison

Kira Welenc of Morris Plains

Juan Gomez of Parsippany

Marissa Lawler of Parsippany

Gabriella Iacono of East Hanover

Justin Salluce of Parsippany

Remy Frost of Morris Plains

Michael Papaianni of East Hanover

Marcus Wan of Parsippany

Uzma Hasan of Parsippany

Ben Earl of Lake Hiawatha

Jenna Wear of Lake Hiawatha

Gianna Foti of East Hanover

Zinab Yaqoobi of Lake Hiawatha

Destiny Oridge of Parsippany

Phillip Metta of Lake Hiawatha

Neel Patel of Parsippany

Kayla Bush of Morris Plains

Patricia Vanderpool of Parsippany

Matt Chan of Parsippany

Yousof Mamoor of Parsippany

Juliana Barnhill of Morris Plains

Joyce David of Parsippany

Anabelen Delgado of Lake Hiawatha

Razan Akkad of Parsippany

Alex Pirl of Parsippany

Julia Leva of Boonton

Aesha Patel of Parsippany

Sakae Handerson of Boonton Twp

Leah Kashulines of Mountain Lakes

Uzair Ullah of Boonton

Nadya Almganhi of Parsippany

Miriam Aguirre of Parsippany

Gianna Hartigan of East Hanover

Robert Marciano of Mount Tabor

Sherilyn Ostlin of Morris Plains

Valerie Gargiulo of East Hanover

Christina Gillespie of Boonton

Jaydon Lynch of Boonton

Ally D’Addezio of East Hanover

John Lee of Parsippany

Robert Gillo of Morris Plains

Tori Freire of Parsippany

Ava Costa of East Hanover

Christina Proietto of Boonton

Connor Goodwin of Morris Plains

Nicholas Roepke of Parsippany

Kathy Lopez of Lake Hiawatha

Alfonse Napolitano of Morris Plains

Britt Ruggiero of East Hanover

Megan Leitner of Lake Hiawatha

Juan Ayala of Morris Plains

Rachel Klemovitch of Parsippany

Elizabeth Shivietz of Florham Park

Jack Keane of Morris Plains

Cassie Bodendorf of Boonton

Juliana DeAngelis of Morris Plains

Harrison Kraft of Boonton

Jeffrey Wear of Lake Hiawatha

Nicole Synnott of Parsippany

Timothy Rabel of Madison

Hamzah Turan of Parsippany

Lexi Becker of Boonton

Faith Mostillo of Parsippany

Suraj Makadia of Parsippany

Taylor Castelli of Morris Plains

Justin Green of Boonton

Julia Krevis of Boonton

Morgan Schaefer-Jones of Morris Plains

Kevin Cronin of East Hanover

Grace Keane of Morris Plains

Luz Martinez of Madison

Mareldi Denas of Parsippany

Emma Mendoza of Boonton

Nick Verducci of Parsippany

Jenna Corsi of East Hanover

Patrick Ferreira of Florham Park

Ashley Rosato of Florham Park

Michaela Tomanelli of Lake Hiawatha

Colette Murphy of Florham Park

Daniel Rodriguez of Parsippany

Ashley Loprete of East Hanover

Emma Wilcox of Cedar Knolls

Zoe Nolz of Parsippany

Giuliana Martinez of Boonton

David Fleitas-Guillen of Lake Hiawatha

Connor Dubeau of East Hanover

Megan Canzonieri of East Hanover

Andrea Delgado of Lake Hiawatha

Nikki-James Soto of Parsippany

Laila Tlack of Parsippany

Tran Chau of East Hanover

Melinda Cazimoski of Morris Plains

Giovanna Di Lauri of East Hanover

Deirdre Licciardi of Boonton Twp

Kaitlyn Sklow of Parsippany

Lydia Parker of Parsippany

Nami Patel of Parsippany

Gabriella Vazzano of Boonton

Sean DuBeau of East Hanover

Edwin Aguirre-Rosas of Parsippany

Ashley Perri of Boonton

Michael Rigillo of East Hanover

Bobby Ezzi of Boonton

Mariam Wali of Parsippany

Shalin Patel of Lake Hiawatha

Victoria Lupo of East Hanover

Alyssa Feola of Lake Hiawatha

Catalina Castelan of Lake Hiawatha

Nicole Davino of East Hanover

Gina Decroce of East Hanover

Sophia Castaneda of East Hanover

Lance Bancairen of Morris Plains

Michael Primamore of East Hanover

Kelly Coombs of Parsippany

Eric Wong of Parsippany

Bhoomika Vachhani of Parsippany

Jared Bazaral of Parsippany

Savannah Cerrato of Parsippany

Kashvi Rastogi of Morris Plains

John Trevisan of Parsippany

Sunah Choudhry of Boonton

Nabil Mamoor of Parsippany

Sarah Akrami of Parsippany

Amy Albin of Morris Plains

Samuel Pedersen of Parsippany

Manny Gonsalves of East Hanover

Alexis Cajas of Lake Hiawatha

Allison Hofmann of East Hanover

Morgan Villopoto of Parsippany

Larissa Salmeri of East Hanover

Nicholas Ezzi of Boonton

Fiona McCarthy of Morris Plains

Fatima Yaqoobi of Lake Hiawatha

Davin Budich of Parsippany

Ashley Johnson of Morris Plains

Jared Stock of Parsippany

Frankie Caruso of Florham Park

Devyn Reidy of Boonton Twp

Megha Patel of Parsippany

Eka Swamy of Lake Hiawatha

Connor Preston of Lake Hiawatha

Yasmine Ashour of Parsippany

Peter Jones of Parsippany

The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.500 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no IN (incomplete) grades for that semester.

Montclair State University is a research doctoral institution ranked in the top tier of national universities. Building on a distinguished history dating back to 1908, the University today has 11 colleges and schools that serve 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, masters and baccalaureate programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 12 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated, and diverse academic environment.

