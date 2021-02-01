26 inches and still coming down!

PARSIPPANY — In sections of Parsippany, the snow is measuring at 26 inches and still snowing! Send us your snow pictures to news@parsippanyfocus.com.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST TUESDAY… Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will end by late this evening. Periods of light snow accumulating snow will linger through Tuesday.

