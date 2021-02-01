Letter to the Editor: I Support Judy Hernandez for Township Council

Dear Editor:

I have gotten to know Judy Hernandez over the past few years. She is a great friend, amazing mom, and wife. She is highly active in helping the town – she sits on several boards and committees within the town and surrounding area – Planning Board (Board Member), Environmental Advisory Committee (Vice-Chair), Parsippany Child Day Care Center (Board Member), and Civics Committee (Chairwoman).

In her professional career, she is an Environmental Engineer. Much of what she brings to the town stems from her professional experience and passion – ensuring our town and beyond are thinking of smart and sustainable environmental and economic strategies, including addressing climate change. She’s active on the Parsippany Green Team and Sustainable NJ.

With all of these experiences, I know Judy can do a lot of good for the town of Parsippany and ensure a strong economic and environmental future for our town. In all these committees, she’s working with bi-partisan committees to move this town forward.

I fully support Judy Hernandez for Town Council. I encourage everyone to look into what she can bring to our town and make an educated vote for her on November 2, 2021.

Kendra Von Achen

Parsippany Resident

