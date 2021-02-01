Fire in Detached Garage on Lake Shore Drive

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, January 31, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 5 and Lake Hiawatha Fire Department District 4 were called to a residence at 46 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Hiawatha on reports of heavy smoke coming from a detached garage. Boonton RIC Team was also requested to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was determined a heavy fire in the garage with a possible cause from a propane tank.

Montville Fire Department was dispatched for station coverage.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery were requested to fill air tanks.

JCP#L and Parsippany Water Department was dispatched due to a water main break in the area.

Rockaway Neck Fire Department (Car 66) was also requested to the scene.

