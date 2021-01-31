Murphy Declares State of Emergency In Response to Expected Winter Storm

MORRIS COUNTY – Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning Sunday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. in response to the expected winter storm.

Snow accumulation for the storm began as of Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest snow expected to fall during the day on Monday, and hazardous conditions may continue through Tuesday morning. Executive Order No. 218 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

State offices will be closed on Monday, February 1. This does not include weather-essential employees. Private companies and businesses should dismiss their employees at their own discretion. All six vaccine mega-sites will be closed on Monday, February 1 due to the storm.

All NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail, and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday, February 1 due to the significant expected impacts of the snowstorm.

“Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state,” said Governor Murphy.“The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel.”

“The New Jersey Department of Transportation is coordinating with our regional and local transportation partners and the New Jersey State Police to ensure the most effective response to this storm,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “We are grateful for the public’s assistance by staying at home and allowing transportation agencies to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow and ice.”

“Our State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate with our State Emergency Management Partners. Troopers throughout the state are ready to assist residents and drivers both on and off of the highways for the duration of this storm as needed,” said State Director of Emergency Management and Superintendent of the State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan. “However, we cannot do it without the help of our communities. Please use caution if you must travel, prepare emergency kits for use at home and in your vehicle, and check on your neighbors.”

“In anticipation of the snowstorm, the NJBPU has been in communication with the utilities and they are prepared for the weather emergency,” said New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “We expect outages as a result of the storm and advise residents to charge their phones in advance, make necessary preparations and report any outages to their utility. As always, do not touch or go near any downed wires. We know that any outage is an inconvenience and we will be working with the utilities to ensure they restore all outages as safely and as quickly as possible.”

“NJOHSP coordinates with its partners and New Jersey’s critical infrastructure operators to prepare for all hazards such as this winter storm,” said Jared M. Maples, Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. “As we continue to monitor for other potential threats, we’re working with our partners to reduce the storm’s impact on residents and visitors. We encourage everyone to stay home and to please consider checking in on family and friends via phone, email, or social media.”

Parts of New Jersey are expected to experience heavy snow, coastal flooding, and blizzard-like conditions. To prepare for the winter storm, the New Jersey State Police has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in order to monitor the storm. The New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and South Jersey Transportation Authority will also deploy over 3,900 plows and spreaders to keep roads and communities safe.

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. New Jersey residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.