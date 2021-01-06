Statement on Riot at U.S Capitol from Chip Robinson

MORRIS COUNTY — Today was a very difficult day in American history. The rioters who stormed the Capitol attempting to stage a coup against our government should be condemned in the strongest possible words and be held accountable to the fullest extent by the law. This is not who we are as people. What separates America from many other countries is that our country is of, by, and for the people: The people get to choose their leaders and not the other way around. In this year’s Presidential election, the voters of our county (for the first time since 1964), our state, and our nation chose Joe Biden as our President and Kamala Harris as our Vice-President. I want to thank those Republicans who have stood up for the peaceful transition of power and I call upon all Morris County elected Republicans to condemn the lawlessness that occurred today.

I want to let all Morris County Democrats know that our two representatives, Congressman Tom Malinowski and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, and our two Senators, Senator Cory Booker and Senator Bob Menendez, are doing fine and will be on the House and Senate floor to certify the electoral votes.

Finally, I call upon the House and Senate to hold Donald Trump accountable for the division, hate, and violence he has sowed, by voting to impeach him and then remove him from office before January 20.

Chip Robinson Chair, Morris County Democratic Committee

