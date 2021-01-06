Mayor Soriano to Deliver “Parsippany’s State of the Township Address”

PARSIPPANY — As we embark on a new year, Mayor Michael Soriano invites you to watch Parsippany’s State of the Township address, which will be presented on Thursday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. on the Township website, social media, and on Video-On-The-Go-Channel 21. This year’s address will be different from our typical in-person gatherings, but I feel even with our continued social distance, it’s as important as ever to provide residents an opportunity to hear from your Township government, and be involved in our plans for the year ahead.

“We will highlight our Township’s efforts to communicate with residents on the significant changes and updates relating to the health emergency. Through our Community Updates, directed access to state and national health information, and input from local health experts, we will continue to engage our community and impart key information in our ongoing fight to end the spread of this virus,” said Soriano.

“We will discuss taxes and finances of the Township, and what we’ve done to curb spending while implementing a more fiscally prudent and balanced approach to local governance and operations. We will talk about doing more with less, restoring the utility fund balance to keep our utilities stable, and renewing the integrity in our Township’s budgeting practices.

We will reflect on the many challenges and sacrifices of our brave first responders. In our darkest and most urgent moments, our Police, EMTs, and Fire Squads put their lives on the line to make sure we’re safe. We’ll discuss our new communication and accountability efforts to make sure our police are supported while maintaining the highest standards.”

We will present the Township’s Open Space priorities, as well as our many initiatives in making environmental protection an important focus for the health of our neighborhoods and the wellbeing of our community.

We will detail the revitalization of North Beverwyck Road, immediate deliverables from the New Master Plan, and discuss holding developers accountable to our residents.

“There are so many important issues facing our Township that must be discussed. As we look at building a better future, it’s important to recognize that every resident plays a role in making our community better. I hope you’ll join me on January 7 for the State of the Township presentation, and I look forward to working with you in the coming year, and into the future,” said Mayor Michael Soriano.

