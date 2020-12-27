Letter to the Editor: Why Readers Can’t Comment

Dear Editor:

Recently you provided an update regarding the guidelines which readers need to use when submitting a Letter to The Editor and those guidelines were helpful and timely.

With that in mind, could you please provide us with the guidelines Parsippany Focus uses when deciding whether or not to include a comments section on a particular news story that provides your readers with the opportunity to share their thoughts and exchange ideas with other readers?

Over the past number of weeks, there appear to be far fewer news stories that offer the opportunity for readers to provide their comments which seems to suggest a change in Focus’s interest in hearing from its readers.

Bob Crawford

Editors Note: Due to recent “Bots” spamming our site with bogus offers, we were forced to turn off comments on our website, although we left comments open on our FaceBook feeds. (The Facebook feeds were not being spammed). We will continually monitor the spam bogus offers and make a decision regarding commenting in the near future. Sorry for the inconvenience.

