Parsippany Township Council Announces 2021 Meeting Schedule

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council approved the 2021 meeting schedule at its December 15 meeting.

Annual Organization Meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m., except that the Agenda Meeting scheduled for January 5, 2021, will commence immediately following the Annual Organization Meeting.

Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m.

All meetings will be held on TUESDAY EVENINGS unless otherwise noted.

All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany.

FORMAL ACTION may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

AGENDA MEETINGS REGULAR MEETINGS

January 5 January 19 February 2 February 16 March 2 March 16 April 6 April 20 May 4 May 18 June 1 June 15 July 6 July 20 August 3 August 17 September 7 September 21 October 5 October 19 November 9 November 23 December 7 December 21

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the American with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to make a request for an auxiliary aid.

Click here to download a copy of Resolution R2020-225.

Please Note: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the meetings will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address, and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

