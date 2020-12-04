Morris County Commissioners Pick New Leadership

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County GOP Chairwoman Laura Marie Ali announced that the County Board of Commissioners named its leadership for 2021 by naming Stephen Shaw as Commission Director and Deborah Smith as Deputy Director.

“Stephen Shaw and Deborah Smith will be a dynamic, fiscally conservative leadership team for Morris County government over the next 12 months and represent the very best of our party,” said Chairwoman Ali. “Stephen and Deb will continue to hold the line on taxes, invest in infrastructure, and help our county navigate the ongoing pandemic in proactive way.”

Ali said that Morris County’s Republican leadership has been integral in making Morris the state’s number one county and the best place to live in all of New Jersey.