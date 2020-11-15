Rupande Mehta Addresses State Senate Bid

MORRIS COUNTY — With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce our campaign has come to an end. I am proud to have joined women up and down the ballot for this crucial moment in time. Our campaign has been focused on amplifying the voices of teachers, essential workers, small businesses, and working families in New Jersey. However, the COVID-19 crisis has shone a light on all of the cracks in our system and we stepped up to fight for sensible leadership.

This campaign is historic because of the support and involvement of women across the state, the South Asian community, and our youth. Collectively, we broke the glass ceiling and opened up many doors for future leaders to come.

To every volunteer, intern, voter, and donor – sincerely thank you. Your support and generosity have brought us to this monumental moment. You showed up to make thousands of calls during these unprecedented times. You put your trust in me to build a better New Jersey for you.

Even if I was the first South Asian woman to run for statewide office in New Jersey, I most certainly will not be the last. We will keep on fighting because representation will always matter.

Congratulations Senator Bucco on your re-election. It is imperative we work together during these challenging times to always put LD-25’s needs first and to truly focus on bipartisan efforts.

