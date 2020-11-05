Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Employee Promoted to Investigator

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker announce the promotion of Nicole Mercuro to the position of Special State Investigator/Detective in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Special State Investigator/Detective Mercuro will be assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit within the Special Crimes Division.

She joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 2018 as a Support Staff, assisting the Domestic Violence Unit, Expungement Unit, and Record Room.

Prior to joining the MCPO, she interned for the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and Florham Park Police Department.

Special State Investigator/Detective Mercuro earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll stated, “Nicole Mercuro has demonstrated the qualities necessary to serve at the next level in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. I am confident she will serve with distinction in her new role.”

Comments

Comments