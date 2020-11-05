Olga Tsiavos joins Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Laura Wohland welcomed new member Olga Tsiavos at its annual installation dinner held at Elmas Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine.

Wohland said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Olga to our club. We welcome Olga to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Olga is an expert in both buying and selling real estate. She is a licensed broker with over 16 years of experience and always provides a wealth of essential real estate knowledge for her clients.

Growing up in a family of “entrepreneurs of real estate and earning multiple educational achievements in business. Olga succeeded in working as an operations manager for multiple businesses. This road led Olga to find her passion for helping people find their perfect home. Within 3 years, she became the “Top Agent” in her first Real estate office and held that position for over 13 years. Olga earned significant market recognition earning the NJ Realtors Distinguished Sales Club Award in addition to many NJ Association of Realtors Circle of Excellence Awards.

Olga has extensive experience in relocation, commercial property, leasing, foreclosure/ investment properties, and specializes in wide-ranging comprehensive seller marketing. Olga loves working with first time home buyers since it is one of the most exciting times in people’s lives.

Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Empire Diner or you can join via Zoom by clicking here). For more information click here.

