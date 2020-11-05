Construction and Building Departments at Town Hall Closed

PARSIPPANY — A close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has occurred at the first-floor level of the Municipal Building.

The Construction and Building departments at Town Hall are closed until November 16, 2020.

If you have any questions related to Building & Construction, please email PTHConstruction@parsippany.net.

For questions related to zoning, please email jvealey@parsippany.net.

Due to HIPAA laws, the Township is unable to provide further details on the positive case.

