Former Morris Plains Officer Sentenced

MORRIS PLAINS — Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph K. Kimker, and Morris Plains Police Chief Michael M. Koroski announce the sentencing of Adam J. Klymko, 31, on Theft by Unlawful Taking on October 30, 2020.

On or about March 2, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office received an allegation that Morris Plains PBA Local 254 was the victim of theft and that the defendant was believed to have withdrawn monies from the PBA Local 254 operating and fundraising account.

At the time of the thefts, the defendant was the PBA Treasurer and a Morris Plains Police Officer.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Specialized Crimes Unit commenced an investigation into the allegation and, based on bank account information obtained during the investigation, it was determined that the thefts occurred using banking applications from a cellular telephone; ATM, and counter withdrawals.

On September 15, the defendant pleads guilty to one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a, a crime of the third degree, based on the defendant’s criminal activity on various dates between January 1, 2018, and March 1, 2020.

On October 30, the Hon. David H. Ironson, J.S.C., Superior Court of New Jersey, Morris Vicinage, sentenced the defendant to non-custodial probation for a term of five years with the special condition that the defendant makes restitution, via monthly payments of $1,438.00, through the Morris County Probation Department, to Morris Plain PBA Local 254, in the total amount of $86,275.57.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge Ironson ordered the defendant’s forfeiture of public office/employment, and the defendant is forever disqualified from holding any position of honor, trust, or profit under the State or any of its administrative or political subdivisions.

