Virtual Haunted Red Mill Museum Village

MORRIS COUNTY — The Red Mill Museum Village has partnered with “Unexplained Cases,” a paranormal investigative documentary web series, to host a #saveHalloween virtual event on the evening of Saturday, October 24 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Haunted Red Mill.

In addition to a live haunted house attraction, the event will also feature a Halloween costume party and contest hosted by YouTube star Malia Miglino, the creation of Halloween-themed cocktails, and a live paranormal investigation of the Red Mill led by two stars of A&E’s television show “Ghost Hunters” — Daryl Marston and Mustafa Gatollari.

This event will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. General Admission tickets are $25.00.

For more information and to register click here.

Comments

Comments