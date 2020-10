PARSIPPANY — It’s the season of ghosts and goblins in Parsippany! And we want to see photos of your family celebrating Halloween. Send in photos of your decorated house, or your family of trick-or-treaters and we’ll share them on our township’s social media page.

Best of all, our favorite selection will be featured in the 2021-2022 Town Planner Calendar for the month of October.

Send your submissions to contest@parsippany.net.

We can’t wait to see your spook-tacular photos!

