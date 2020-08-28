Morris County Prosecutor Announces New Hire: Taylor S. Sharofsky

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas A. Zelante, and Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Meg Rodriguez announces the hiring and swearing-in of Taylor S. Sharofsky as an Assistant Morris County Prosecutor.

Assistant Prosecutor Sharofsky was officially given her oath of office on August 24, 2020, by the Hon. Thomas J. Critchley, Jr., Criminal Division Judge.

Assistant Prosecutor Sharofsky will be assigned to the Pre-Trial Services Unit. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Pennsylvania State University and graduated from New York Law School following her undergraduate studies.

Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office as a Legal Assistant, Assistant Prosecutor Sharofsky worked as a Law Clerk for the Appellate Division and Superior Court, Criminal Division, Morris/Sussex Vicinage.

Prosecutor Knapp said, “We are excited to have Assistant Prosecutor Sharofsky join our team of Assistant Prosecutors here at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. I am confident that she will serve honorably and will benefit the residents of Morris County.”

