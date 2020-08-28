Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp Announces Retirement

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp announced today that he is retiring from his current position which he has held since 2012. His last day as Prosecutor will be October 13, 2020, with his retirement effective November 1, 2020.

Prosecutor Knapp was appointed Acting Morris County Prosecutor on December 14, 2012 by then-Governor Chris Christie. After serving in that capacity for approximately 18 months, Knapp and five other prosecutors were confirmed by the New Jersey Senate on June 27, 2014.

In his letter to Governor Phil Murphy, Prosecutor Knapp stated: “Please accept my thanks and appreciation for allowing me to serve as Morris County Prosecutor. Having served the people of Morris County and the State of New Jersey has been the highlight of my professional career for which I will be forever grateful to you and to former Governor Chris Christie.”

During his tenure as Prosecutor, Knapp served as President of the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey (CPANJ) for the year 2018.

On February 11, 2018, Prosecutor Knapp was appointed by Governor Phil Murphy as a Commissioner on the New Jersey Sentencing Review and Revision Commission which has issued a report and recommendations to remedy disparities in sentencing, many of which are contained within proposed legislation pending before the Legislature.

On June 8, 2017, Knapp was named “Prosecutor of the Year” by the New Jersey Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association.

On March 18, 2020, the New Jersey Bias Crime Officers Association presented Prosecutor Knapp with their “Visionary Leadership Award”.

Prosecutor Knapp has served as a Commissioner of the New Jersey Police Training Commission since January 2017 as the delegate of the CPANJ.

Knapp stated: “I am exceedingly proud of the men and women of the MCPO with whom I have served. All are law enforcement professionals singularly dedicated to doing justice. It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to have led the MCPO and these outstanding public servants. They often perform incredibly brave and selfless acts in the line of duty, unrecognized by the public, for which they should all be commended.

“I plan to relax and spend more time with my family, especially my grandson, in the coming months and to pursue other professional endeavors.”

Comments

Comments