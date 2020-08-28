Remote Support Services Offered for County Businesses to Deal with COVID Crisis

Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development Board Seeks to Assist Biz Community

MORRIS COUNTY — Valuable services and resources designed to support business recovery for employers as they adapt operations and readjust their workplaces to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are being offered by the Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development Board.

The board can advise help businesses on finding employees with unique skills, covering costs of employee training, re-tooling your workplace, and other important items.

The Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development Board is responsible for planning, policy guidance, and oversight of the workforce development system in the three-county region of Northwest New Jersey.

For information on services, contact Beth Rodgers, Associate Director of Business Services at (973) 631-5145 or brodgers@co.morris.nj.us

REMOTE BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES

WHERE CAN I FIND EMPLOYEES WITH SPECIAL SKILLS?

Recruitment and Hiring Initiatives
Virtual meetings to discuss business needs
Assistance with job posting and talent search- local, state, and national labor market exchange, click here.
Recruitment & marketing events to jobseekers
Virtual Job Fairs – Promotion to jobseekers

CAN YOU HELP ME WITH THE COSTS OF HIRING?

On-the-Job Training(OJT)

Partially Paid Salaries

To help cover the costs of OJT training for new hires. We’ll reimburse you up to 50% of the salary for up to six months

CAN YOU HELP ME WTH  COSTS FOR TRAINING MY EMPLOYEES?

Training/Re-tooling
Funding is available to support training

Existing Employees
Initiatives for upskilling/cross-training
Growth and competitiveness

WHAT ELSE MIGHT STRENGTHEN MY WORKFORCE?

Work Opportunity Tax Credit
Receive a federal tax credit to hire employees with employment barriers including, but not limited to, the disabled, certain veterans, and general assistance recipients.

Other support services:

New Jersey Career Connections: Comprehensive support for employers and job seekers. Click here

Employers in critical industries should submit information about openings with urgent hiring needs related to COVID19 by clicking here.

