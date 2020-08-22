Arbor Terrace Communities holding “Virtual Wine Tasting”

MORRIS PLAINS — The New Jersey Arbor Terrace Communities have partnered with Alzheimer’s New Jersey to host a unique Virtual Wine Tasting experience! Join them on Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. for this fundraiser to help support the important programs that provide respite to NJ caregivers.

Learn how to register by clicking here.

Please note registration ends on Monday, August 24 in order to have time to ship three bottles of specially chosen wine to your door.

For questions, contact Mary Beth Kane at marybeth.kane@arborccompany.com

