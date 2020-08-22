Mobile Census in Parsippany This Sunday

PARSIPPANY — As part of the final Get Out The Count effort to ensure that every resident is counted, Census employees will be in Parsippany this Sunday, August 23. This is a great opportunity to complete the Census with assistance from Census Takers. Filling out the census only takes a few minutes, but the impact can last a lifetime.

Census Takers will be in Parsippany this Sunday at the following locations:

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road

2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard

Who are Census Takers? They are you!

Census Takers are members of your community, your neighbors, working to make sure everyone is counted so your community can get its fair share of federal funding and be properly represented.

They will offer to help you complete the Census, using an electronic device.

Census Takers will follow COVID-19 safety protocols:

Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines.

All Census takers completed a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Don’t want an in-person visit? Complete the Census by phone or online!

If you’d rather not have your door knocked on just Complete the Census here or over the phone at 844-330-2020 (English), 844-468-2020 (Spanish), or any of the other language numbers listed here.

