N.J. coronavirus deaths increase to 15,684 with 176,551 cases as rate of transmission rises again

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey on Friday announced 20 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus and 202 more positive cases, while the state’s rate of transmission — a key metric officials are using to measure the virus’ spread and determine how to lift restrictions — increased again, to 1.11.“This means that each new positive case is leading to one more positive case,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his latest coronavirus in Trenton. “We need to get Rt back down, to where we are actively slowing the rate of spread of this virus.”The Garden State has reported 15,684 total deaths related to COVID-19 — 13,710 confirm…

Read More

Comments

Comments