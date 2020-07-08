Danielle Taylor Named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2020 Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Danielle Nicole Taylor was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Danielle Taylor is a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School Class of 2016.

