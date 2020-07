PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 6 will be hosting an NJ boater safety course on Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the firehouse located at 60 Littleton Road. Registration is limited to 25 students.

The fee is $75.00 per person. To register please contact Vicent Florio at (732) 279-0562.

