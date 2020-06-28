More than 30 CCM Student-Athletes Recognized for Academic Excellence

Garden State Athletic Conference Supports Student Success

Nate Miller, of Morris Plains, a player on the Titans Baseball Team at County College of Morris, received 1st Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for his academic success as a student athlete.

MORRIS COUNTY — It was another banner year for the student-athletes at County College of Morris (CCM) with more than 30 receiving All-Region XIX and All-Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) or National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Honors for their performance on and off the field during Academic Year 2019-20.

Nathan Miller, Morris Plains, Baseball, received 1st Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for obtaining a 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Alyssa Borozan, Budd Lake, a player on the Titans Softball Team at County College of Morris, received 2nd Team and 3rd Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for her academic success as a student-athlete

Receiving 2nd Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for a minimum GPA of 3.8 were Alyssa Borozan, Budd Lake, Softball: Tyler Bauer, Succasunna, Volleyball; Gretchen Ruoff, Succasunna, Volleyball; Rachel Roberts, Succasunna, Volleyball; Lindsey Wall, Pequannock, Softball; Nicholas Civetta, Randolph, Golf; Niya Tartaglia, Belvidere, Soccer; Frances McCormick, Boonton, Basketball; Shannon Wall, Pequannock, Softball; Ciara Lyons, Sparta, Softball; Alivia Duran, Hackettstown, Softball.

Receiving 3rd Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for maintaining a minimum 3.6 GPA were Daniel Herrera-Lasso, Dover, Soccer; Payton Jean, Phillipsburg, Soccer; Luke Foth, Oak Ridge, Baseball; Catalina Garcia, Hopatcong, Soccer; Jason Harris, Flanders, Baseball.

The following students received All-Region XIX Honors for maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA and All-Garden State Athletic Conference Honors for maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0.

  • Rachel Roberts, Succasunna, Volleyball
  • Nathan Miller, Morris Plains, Baseball Ciara Lyons, Sparta, Softball
  • Tyler Bauer, Succasunna, Volleyball
  • Alivia Duran, Hackettstown, Softball
  • Lindsay Wall, Pequannock, Softball
  • Shannon Wall, Pequannock, Softball
  • Alyssa Borozan, Budd Lake, Softball
  • Gretchen Ruoff, Succasunna, Volleyball
  • Nicholas Civetta, Randolph, Golf
  • Payton Jean, Phillipsburg, Soccer
  • Niya Tartaglia, Belvidere, Soccer
  • Luke Foth, Oak Ridge, Baseball
  • Frances McCormick, Boonton, Basketball
  • Danile Herrera-Lasso, Dover, Soccer
  • Jamie Pringle, Mount Arlington, Volleyball
  • Jason Harris, Flanders, Baseball
  • Jocelyn Rock, Oak Ridge, Soccer and Basketball
  • Veronica McClosky, Soccer
  • Catalina Garcia, Hopatcong, Soccer
  • Bryce Bayard, West Caldwell, Baseball
  • Benjamin Cohen, Wharton, Baseball
  • Jade Deaver, Hamburg, Softball
  • Israel Santana, Elizabeth, Baseball
  • Vincent Rappa, Kenilworth, Baseball
  • Carly Mahal, Great Meadows, Softball
  • Tyler Tornberg, Chatham, Baseball
  • Andrea Argueta, Netcong, Soccer
  • Evan Szkarlatiuk, Hardwick, Basketball
  • Molly O’Brien, Hackettstown, Softball
  • Nile Wade, Passaic, Basketball

Also presented with All-Garden State Athletic Conference Honors for maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0 were Kyle Stroessenreuther, Vienna, Baseball; Samuel Armstrong, Sussex, Baseball; Nolan Leger, Bridgewater, Baseball; Collin Leahey, Blairstown, Soccer; Kathleen Rawding, Morris Plains, Soccer; Brielle Fedo, Lake Hopatcong, Basketball; Alexander Russo, Rockaway, Baseball; Brian Hill, Glenwood, Golf.

The GSAC provides academic and athletic opportunities to students pursuing higher education at two-year community colleges. The NJCAA’s mission is to promote and foster two-year college athletics.

More information about CCM’s athletic programs click here.

