More than 30 CCM Student-Athletes Recognized for Academic Excellence

MORRIS COUNTY — It was another banner year for the student-athletes at County College of Morris (CCM) with more than 30 receiving All-Region XIX and All-Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) or National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Honors for their performance on and off the field during Academic Year 2019-20.

Nathan Miller, Morris Plains, Baseball, received 1st Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for obtaining a 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Receiving 2nd Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for a minimum GPA of 3.8 were Alyssa Borozan, Budd Lake, Softball: Tyler Bauer, Succasunna, Volleyball; Gretchen Ruoff, Succasunna, Volleyball; Rachel Roberts, Succasunna, Volleyball; Lindsey Wall, Pequannock, Softball; Nicholas Civetta, Randolph, Golf; Niya Tartaglia, Belvidere, Soccer; Frances McCormick, Boonton, Basketball; Shannon Wall, Pequannock, Softball; Ciara Lyons, Sparta, Softball; Alivia Duran, Hackettstown, Softball.

Receiving 3rd Team All-NJCAA Academic Honors for maintaining a minimum 3.6 GPA were Daniel Herrera-Lasso, Dover, Soccer; Payton Jean, Phillipsburg, Soccer; Luke Foth, Oak Ridge, Baseball; Catalina Garcia, Hopatcong, Soccer; Jason Harris, Flanders, Baseball.

The following students received All-Region XIX Honors for maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA and All-Garden State Athletic Conference Honors for maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Rachel Roberts, Succasunna, Volleyball

Nathan Miller, Morris Plains, Baseball Ciara Lyons, Sparta, Softball

Tyler Bauer, Succasunna, Volleyball

Alivia Duran, Hackettstown, Softball

Lindsay Wall, Pequannock, Softball

Shannon Wall, Pequannock, Softball

Alyssa Borozan, Budd Lake, Softball

Gretchen Ruoff, Succasunna, Volleyball

Nicholas Civetta, Randolph, Golf

Payton Jean, Phillipsburg, Soccer

Niya Tartaglia, Belvidere, Soccer

Luke Foth, Oak Ridge, Baseball

Frances McCormick, Boonton, Basketball

Danile Herrera-Lasso, Dover, Soccer

Jamie Pringle, Mount Arlington, Volleyball

Jason Harris, Flanders, Baseball

Jocelyn Rock, Oak Ridge, Soccer and Basketball

Veronica McClosky, Soccer

Catalina Garcia, Hopatcong, Soccer

Bryce Bayard, West Caldwell, Baseball

Benjamin Cohen, Wharton, Baseball

Jade Deaver, Hamburg, Softball

Israel Santana, Elizabeth, Baseball

Vincent Rappa, Kenilworth, Baseball

Carly Mahal, Great Meadows, Softball

Tyler Tornberg, Chatham, Baseball

Andrea Argueta, Netcong, Soccer

Evan Szkarlatiuk, Hardwick, Basketball

Molly O’Brien, Hackettstown, Softball

Nile Wade, Passaic, Basketball

Also presented with All-Garden State Athletic Conference Honors for maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0 were Kyle Stroessenreuther, Vienna, Baseball; Samuel Armstrong, Sussex, Baseball; Nolan Leger, Bridgewater, Baseball; Collin Leahey, Blairstown, Soccer; Kathleen Rawding, Morris Plains, Soccer; Brielle Fedo, Lake Hopatcong, Basketball; Alexander Russo, Rockaway, Baseball; Brian Hill, Glenwood, Golf.

The GSAC provides academic and athletic opportunities to students pursuing higher education at two-year community colleges. The NJCAA’s mission is to promote and foster two-year college athletics.

