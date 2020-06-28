Parsippany Residents Earn Degree from Centenary University

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany residents were among the 506 graduates awarded degrees at Centenary University’s 145th Commencement by President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D. Held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held on May 9, the day originally set aside to honor the Class of 2020. Reflecting on the ongoing pandemic, the theme of the event was Super Salutem Servetis (Safety Before Tradition).

Residents who earned their degrees during the ceremony are:

Lake Hiawatha—Prital Patel, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Parsippany—Damaris Millheim, Master of Arts, Special Education with Certification; Thomas Goetschkes, Bachelor of Arts, Individualized Studies; Kaitlin Wendt, Bachelor of Social Work

Centenary University was founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation. This mix provides an educational experience that prepares students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world. The University’s main campus is located in Hackettstown, with its equestrian facility in Washington Township. The Centenary University School of Professional Studies offers degree programs at two locations, Parsippany and Edison, as well as online and at corporate sites throughout New Jersey.

