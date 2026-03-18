Parsippany Hills Wrestler Logan Forgatch Earns State Medal in Atlantic City

PARSIPPANY — Logan Forgatch, a junior at Parsippany Hills High School, earned a seventh-place finish in the 113-pound weight class at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Tournament held last weekend in Atlantic City.

Forgatch was the only wrestler from Parsippany Hills to compete at the New Jersey State Wrestling Finals, and his accomplishment marked the highest placement by a Parsippany Hills wrestler in more than 20 years.

His seventh-place medal adds to an already impressive high school resume. Forgatch is a three-time district champion, two-time region finalist, three-time state qualifier, and two-time Morris County champion. Earlier this season, he also reached his 100th varsity victory, becoming just the sixth wrestler in Parsippany Hills history to achieve that milestone. He also became the fastest wrestler in school history to reach 100 wins.

Forgatch’s success is the result of relentless practice, disciplined training, and a constant commitment to improving his craft. His ability to learn from every match and continue building on his experience has helped establish him as one of the top wrestlers in the state.

In addition to his accomplishments during the high school season, Forgatch has also excelled in national competition. He has twice qualified for the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, and is a two-time 113-pound Freestyle State Champion as well as a two-time Greco State Champion.

Logan and his twin brother, Tyler, are both juniors at Parsippany Hills High School, where they continue to represent the Vikings with pride and distinction.