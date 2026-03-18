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Parsippany Hills Wrestler Logan Forgatch Earns State Medal in Atlantic City

Logan Forgatch, a junior at Parsippany Hills High School, celebrates his seventh-place finish in the 113-pound weight class at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Atlantic City, marking the school’s highest placement in more than 20 years.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY Logan Forgatch, a junior at Parsippany Hills High School, earned a seventh-place finish in the 113-pound weight class at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Tournament held last weekend in Atlantic City.

Forgatch was the only wrestler from Parsippany Hills to compete at the New Jersey State Wrestling Finals, and his accomplishment marked the highest placement by a Parsippany Hills wrestler in more than 20 years.

His seventh-place medal adds to an already impressive high school resume. Forgatch is a three-time district champion, two-time region finalist, three-time state qualifier, and two-time Morris County champion. Earlier this season, he also reached his 100th varsity victory, becoming just the sixth wrestler in Parsippany Hills history to achieve that milestone. He also became the fastest wrestler in school history to reach 100 wins.

Forgatch’s success is the result of relentless practice, disciplined training, and a constant commitment to improving his craft. His ability to learn from every match and continue building on his experience has helped establish him as one of the top wrestlers in the state.

In addition to his accomplishments during the high school season, Forgatch has also excelled in national competition. He has twice qualified for the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, and is a two-time 113-pound Freestyle State Champion as well as a two-time Greco State Champion.

Logan and his twin brother, Tyler, are both juniors at Parsippany Hills High School, where they continue to represent the Vikings with pride and distinction.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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