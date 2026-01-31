Parsippany Lacrosse Club Announces Spring 2026 Registration

PARSIPPANY — Registration is now open for the 2026 Spring Season with the Parsippany Lacrosse Club, giving local youth the opportunity to learn, compete, and build teamwork in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.The online registration process allows families to enter contact information, sign up for participation, and submit payment through a secure system. Participants are encouraged to carefully review each page to ensure all information is completed accurately. Payment can be made using a credit or debit card or a bank account.

For the upcoming spring season, teams will be offered at the following levels: Boys 5/6 and 7/8, and Girls 5/6 and 7/8. Club officials are also exploring options for a 3/4 level, with additional information expected soon. Those interested in coaching at the 3/4 level are encouraged to contact the club as soon as possible at [email protected].

The registration fee for the season is $215. A $10 sibling discount per child after the first is available. Scholarships are available for families in need, and inquiries can be directed to the registration email.

All participants are required to obtain a USA Lacrosse membership before completing club registration. Each athlete must have their own unique USA Lacrosse membership ID, which will be entered during the Parsippany Lacrosse Club registration process. Families who do not already have a current membership should register or renew through USA Lacrosse prior to returning to the club’s registration page.

For additional information or questions regarding registration, families may contact [email protected].

Parsippany Lacrosse Club looks forward to welcoming players and families for another spring season focused on skill development, sportsmanship, and community involvement.